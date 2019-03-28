Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes

Music, Punk and metal Tvornica kulture , Zagreb Thursday March 28 2019
Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes

After John Lydon, the UK’s second most famous ginger punk rocker is ex-Gallows growler Frank Carter. Here he leads The Rattlesnakes in thrashy hardcore territory, in support of their third album 'End Of Suffering'.

Venue name: Tvornica kulture
Address: Ljudevita Posavskog 1
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Caffe Bar 7am-11pm; Night Club 11pm-4am
Transport: Tram 1, 17 to Šubićeva or Tram 5, 7 to Trg kralja Petra Krešimira IV
    • Tvornica kulture 100 kuna advance, 120 kuna on the door