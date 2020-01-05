Franky Rizardo & Enzo Siffredi

Music, Dance and electronic Mint club & more , Zagreb Sunday January 5 2020
Franky Rizardo & Enzo Siffredi
© Franky Rizardo

House music allnighter in the company of Defected DJs

A huge house music allnighter in the company of DJs Franky Rizardo & Enzo Siffredi. Rizardo (pictured) and Siffredi are both strongly associated with UK label Defected Records, who hold their own summertime festival here in Croatia.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/456053308658244
Venue name: Mint club & more
Address: Florijana Andrašeca 14
Zagreb
10000

Dates And Times

