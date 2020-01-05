Franky Rizardo & Enzo Siffredi
House music allnighter in the company of Defected DJs
A huge house music allnighter in the company of DJs Franky Rizardo & Enzo Siffredi. Rizardo (pictured) and Siffredi are both strongly associated with UK label Defected Records, who hold their own summertime festival here in Croatia.
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/456053308658244
|Mint club & more
|
Florijana Andrašeca 14
Zagreb
10000
- Mint club & more from 50 kuna regular ticket; from 90 kuna VIP section ticket