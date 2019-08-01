Fuliranje na moru

Music, Music festivals Thursday August 1 2019 - Sunday August 4 2019
Tisno Garden
© The Garden Croatia

First trip to the seaside for this Zagreb-based domestic music crew

Darko Rundek, Damir Urban, Detour, Massimo, Psihomodo Pop and more.

12 Croatian musicians and DJs perform for four days in a beautiful festival resort that's usually reserved for big name international events and their audiences. A hugely welcome addition to the calendar of events in Tisno. Good luck!

The Garden Tisno

Tisno

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2132829046834238
    • The Garden Tisno early bird ticket 360 kunas; full festival ticket 480 kunas
