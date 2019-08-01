Fuliranje na moru
First trip to the seaside for this Zagreb-based domestic music crew
Darko Rundek, Damir Urban, Detour, Massimo, Psihomodo Pop and more.
12 Croatian musicians and DJs perform for four days in a beautiful festival resort that's usually reserved for big name international events and their audiences. A hugely welcome addition to the calendar of events in Tisno. Good luck!
|Venue name:
|The Garden Tisno
|Address:
|
Tisno
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/2132829046834238
-
- The Garden Tisno early bird ticket 360 kunas; full festival ticket 480 kunas
