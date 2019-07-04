GoatHell Metal Fest
Destruction, Pestilence, Evil Blood, Bloodphemy, Kyterion, Skyeye and many more.
Destruction, Pestilence, Evil Blood and other acts your grandparents wouldn’t understand headline this dark and old school heavy metal fest at Vallelunga, on the north side of Pula’s harbour.
|Venue name:
|Pula's harbour
|Address:
|
Vallelunga
Pula
52100
|Event website:
|http://www.goathell.eu
-
- Pula's harbour 250 kunas
