GoatHell Metal Fest

Music, Punk and metal Pula's harbour , Pula Thursday July 4 2019 - Sunday July 7 2019
Destruction band
© S. Bollmann

Destruction, Pestilence, Evil Blood, Bloodphemy, Kyterion, Skyeye and many more.

Destruction, Pestilence, Evil Blood and other acts your grandparents wouldn’t understand headline this dark and old school heavy metal fest at Vallelunga, on the north side of Pula’s harbour.

Venue name: Pula's harbour
Address: Vallelunga
Pula
52100
Event website: http://www.goathell.eu
Static map showing venue location
    • Pula's harbour 250 kunas
    • Pula's harbour 250 kunas
    • Pula's harbour 250 kunas
    • Pula's harbour 250 kunas