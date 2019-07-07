Hard Island
1/3
2/3
3/3
Act of Rage, Andy The Core, Angernoizer, BILLX, Caine, Chain Reaction, Delete, Digital Punk, Killshot and many more.
For hardstyle and hardcore fans craving for beautiful sun and sea of Croatian coast, this is the place to be. To celebrate it's fifth year anniversary, this festival will bring you loads of fantastic artists to make your summer relaxation truly hardcore.
|Venue name:
|Zrce Beach
|Address:
|
Pag
|Event website:
|https://hardisland.com
-
- Zrce Beach from 590 kunas
-
- Zrce Beach from 590 kunas
-
- Zrce Beach from 590 kunas
-
- Zrce Beach from 590 kunas
-
- Zrce Beach from 590 kunas