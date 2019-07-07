Hard Island

Music, Dance and electronic Sunday July 7 2019 - Thursday July 11 2019
Hard Island Festival
Hard Island Festival
Hard Island Festival
Act of Rage, Andy The Core, Angernoizer, BILLX, Caine, Chain Reaction, Delete, Digital Punk, Killshot and many more.

For hardstyle and hardcore fans craving for beautiful sun and sea of Croatian coast, this is the place to be. To celebrate it's fifth year anniversary, this festival will bring you loads of fantastic artists to make your summer relaxation truly hardcore.

Venue name: Zrce Beach
Address:
Pag

Event website: https://hardisland.com
    • Zrce Beach from 590 kunas
