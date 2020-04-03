Impulse Festival: Stonebride & All The Suns
Heavy rock and grunge sounds
Heavy rock, grunge and a touch of the stoner and heavy blues subgenres at this inclusion of this year's Impulse Festival. Stonebride (pictured) are a heavy rock and stoner-style band from Zagreb who have supported Kyuss and Monster Magnet, All The Suns are a Berlin-based band who are more indebted to grunge.
Details
|Venue name:
|The Beertija
|Venue website:
|www.facebook.com/TheBeertijaRi
|Venue phone:
|+385 51 452 183
|Address:
Slavka Krautzeka 12
Rijeka
51000
Dates And Times
-
- The Beertija 40 kuna advance, 60 kuna on the door