Music, Rock and indie The Beertija , Rijeka Friday April 3 2020
Impulse Festival: Stonebride & All The Suns
© Stonebridge

Heavy rock and grunge sounds

Heavy rock, grunge and a touch of the stoner and heavy blues subgenres at this inclusion of this year's Impulse Festival. Stonebride (pictured) are a heavy rock and stoner-style band from Zagreb who have supported Kyuss and Monster Magnet, All The Suns are a Berlin-based band who are more indebted to grunge.

Venue name: The Beertija
Venue website: www.facebook.com/TheBeertijaRi
Venue phone: +385 51 452 183
Address: Slavka Krautzeka 12
Rijeka
51000

Dates And Times