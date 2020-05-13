In Flames
Time Out says
30-year-old Swedish metal legends visit
One of the most important and most influential heavy metal bands of recent decades, 30-year-old Swedish metal titans In Flames visit as part of an international tour promoting their latest album 'I, Mask'
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/2682955645124590
|Venue name:
|Boogaloo
|Address:
|
Vukovarska 68
Zagreb
10000
|Transport:
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Miramarska
Dates And Times
-
- Boogaloo 160 kuna regular ticket; 990 kuna VIP ticket