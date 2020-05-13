In Flames

Music, Punk and metal Boogaloo , Out of the Centre Wednesday May 13 2020
In Flames
© @mobietattoo

30-year-old Swedish metal legends visit

One of the most important and most influential heavy metal bands of recent decades, 30-year-old Swedish metal titans In Flames visit as part of an international tour promoting their latest album 'I, Mask'

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2682955645124590
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Boogaloo
Address: Vukovarska 68
Zagreb
10000
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Miramarska

Dates And Times
    • Boogaloo 160 kuna regular ticket; 990 kuna VIP ticket