Jazz Time Rijeka
Time Out says
Launched in 1992, Jazz Time Rijeka is now recognised as one of Croatia's leading jazz events thanks to the high calibre of international players who visit. Jazz Time Rijeka does not only focus on established artists, it also provides a stage and encouragement to younger jazz musicians from Rijeka and the broader Kvarner region, as well as informing about the wider jazz scene around Croatia and the rest of the world.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/446562186065398
|Venue name:
|Croatian Cultural Centre Sušak
|Address:
|
Strossmayerova 1
Rijeka
51000