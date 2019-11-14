Jazz Time Rijeka

Music, Jazz Croatian Cultural Centre Sušak , Rijeka Thursday November 14 2019 - Saturday November 16 2019
Jazz Time Rijeka
Launched in 1992, Jazz Time Rijeka is now recognised as one of Croatia's leading jazz events thanks to the high calibre of international players who visit. Jazz Time Rijeka does not only focus on established artists, it also provides a stage and encouragement to younger jazz musicians from Rijeka and the broader Kvarner region, as well as informing about the wider jazz scene around Croatia and the rest of the world.

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/446562186065398
Venue name: Croatian Cultural Centre Sušak
Address: Strossmayerova 1
Rijeka
51000

