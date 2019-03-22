Jon Spencer & The Hitmakers

American singer and guitarist of Blues Explosion fame visits with new band

American singer, guitarist and songwriter Jon Spencer has carved himself a reputation as an inventive reinterpreter of the blues and rock n' roll since he first came to widespread attention in the late '80s with the garage, punk and noise rock group Pussy Galore. The band contained future Royal Trux member Neil Hagerty and also Spencer's soon to be wife, Cristina Martinez. With the latter, Spencer would form his next band, the punk blues outfit Boss Hog, before simultaneously running his most high profile combo to date, the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, who released several successful albums in the '90s. Spencer has since continued both projects and played with another, Heavy Trash. In 2018 he released his debut solo album, the deceptively titled 'Spencer Sings the Hits!' before touring the US extensively with The Melvins. Last year's solo album featured musicians Sam Coomes and M. Sord and it is alongside these musicians that he will tour Europe in 2019, including this date in Zagreb. Also confirmed as a member of the touring band is Bob Bert, drummer for Sonic Youth on legendary early releases like 'Confusion is Sex', 'Kill Yr Idols', 'Bad Moon Rising', 'Sonic Death' and 'Death Valley 69' as well as being the drummer for Pussy Galore.