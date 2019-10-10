Karlovac Music School Gala Concert
The 215th anniversary of the Karlovac Music School, the oldest in Croatia
Marking the 215th anniversary of the Karlovac Music School, the oldest music school in Croatia, this evening of classical music will feature former and present students of the school and members of the faculty accompanied by the school's choir and symphony orchestra.
|Dom OSRH Zrinski Karlovac
Marina Držića 4
Karlovac
47000
|https://visitkarlovac.hr/