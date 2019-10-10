Karlovac Music School Gala Concert

Music Dom OSRH Zrinski Karlovac , Karlovac Thursday October 10 2019
The 215th anniversary of the Karlovac Music School, the oldest in Croatia

Marking the 215th anniversary of the Karlovac Music School, the oldest music school in Croatia, this evening of classical music will feature former and present students of the school and members of the faculty accompanied by the school's choir and symphony orchestra.

Venue name: Dom OSRH Zrinski Karlovac
Address: Marina Držića 4
Karlovac
47000
Event website: https://visitkarlovac.hr/
