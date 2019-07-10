Labin Jazz Festival

Music, Jazz Various venues in Labin , Istria Wednesday July 10 2019 - Friday July 12 2019 Free
Labin
© Vanda Vucicevic/Time Out

Conveniently dovetailing with the two-month Labin Art Republic, the Labin Jazz Festival is a three-day event, taking place on consecutive evenings in the town’s historic centre. At 9.30pm or 11pm or both, mainly Istrian exponents of the genre take to the stage to give a free open-air show to an audience enjoying the relaxed balmy summer vibe.

Venue name: Various venues in Labin
Address:
Labin
52220
Event website: http://www.labin-art-republika.com
