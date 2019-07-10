Labin Jazz Festival
Conveniently dovetailing with the two-month Labin Art Republic, the Labin Jazz Festival is a three-day event, taking place on consecutive evenings in the town’s historic centre. At 9.30pm or 11pm or both, mainly Istrian exponents of the genre take to the stage to give a free open-air show to an audience enjoying the relaxed balmy summer vibe.
|Venue name:
|Various venues in Labin
|Address:
|
Labin
52220
|Event website:
|http://www.labin-art-republika.com
- Various venues in Labin free of charge
