Female Bulgarian choir make their first visit in 15 years, alongside Dead Can Dance singer

It's been some 16 years since the all-female Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares choir performed at Lisinski. Now, the group are set to return, with featured guest vocalist Lisa Gerrard of Dead Can Dance fame. Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares translated as 'The Mystery of Bulgarian Voices was originally a compilation album of Bulgarian folk songs recorded in 1975 by singers from the Bulgarian State Radio & Television Female Vocal Choir, with soloists Yanka Rupkina, Kalinka Valcheva and Stefka Sabotinova, plus musicians from the Filip Kutev Ensemble. The album was the result of fifteen years of work by Swiss ethnomusicologist and producer Marcel Cellier who made some of the actual recordings himself, the others being taken from the archives of Radio Sofia. Released on Marcel Cellier's own label and presented with the French title the group now holds, the recordings achieved huge cult status and were reissued several times internationally, not least on hip UK label 4AD (Dead Can Dance, Bauhaus, Cocteau Twins, Pixies, The National, Beirut, Deerhunter). Such was the intense interest in the music that some of the original singers formed a group to tour internationally under the same name assigned to the compilation. Their second album won a Grammy.

The group appear in support of their 2018 album 'The Mystery Of The Bulgarian Voices featuring Lisa Gerrard ‎- BooCheeMish'. Lisa's Dead Can Dance group recently played in Belgrade and aside from her 40-year career singing with that group she has also composed music for films alongside legendary composers such as Ennio Morricone and Hans Zimmer. She was nominated for an Academy Award with Hans Zimmer and won a Golden Globe for their soundtrack to the film 'Gladiator'.