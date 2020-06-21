Let's ROCK

Music, Music festivals Sunday June 21 2020
The Fogsellers
© The Fogsellers

Time Out says

The Fogsellers, Ichabod, Ischariotzcky, J.R. August, Jonathan, Lovely Quinces, Nipplepeople, PI, Pocket Palma, Porto Morto & Rolo.

With lockdown clearing out in Croatia, this one-day festival returns music where it belongs: in front of the audience to mark the start of summer days. 

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/262059628236403
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Tvrđava sv. Mihovila
Address: Zagrađe 21
Šibenik
22000

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Latest news