Lighthouse Festival
Line up TBA
Held at the tip of a relatively wild and untouched peninsula between Novigrad and Poreč, Lighthouse Festival is a well organised underground electronic music festival which also holds an edition in Cape Town, South Africa.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.lighthousefestival.tv
|Venue name:
|Various Venues in Poreč
|Address:
|
Poreč
|Price:
|700-1400kn
Dates And Times
-
-
-
-
-
