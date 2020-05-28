Lighthouse Festival

Lighthouse Festival - Music, Dance and electronic - Poreč - Thursday May 28 2020 - Monday June 1 2020
4 out of 5 stars
Lighthouse, Festival, Istra, Istria
© Claudio Farkasch

4 out of 5 stars

Line up TBA

Held at the tip of a relatively wild and untouched peninsula between Novigrad and Poreč, Lighthouse Festival is a well organised underground electronic music festival which also holds an edition in Cape Town, South Africa. 

Event website: https://www.lighthousefestival.tv
Venue name: Various Venues in Poreč
Poreč

Price: 700-1400kn

