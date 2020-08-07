Lost in the Renaissance

Music, Dance and electronic Friday August 7 2020 - Saturday August 8 2020
Markaya
Adriatic Social club, Markaya, DJ Bozo, and more.

A club scene spectacle, this festival will bring you the best of Croatian DJ's to the beautiful island of Korčula. breathtaking historic scenery next to the clear waters of Adriatic and music-to-party-to are a convincing promise you will forget your worries and enjoy. 

Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Various venues in Korčula
Korčula

