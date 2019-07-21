Loveweek Festival
Alan Walker, Dennis Cruz, Felix Kröcher, Fritz Kalkbrenner, Helmo and many more.
This German EDM festival differs from a lot of other events happening on Croatia's main Party hot spot with it's selection of artists and programmes. Week long programme doesn't just rely on music and night parties but also invites you to relax during the day on the beach, enjoying food and even to try something extreme like bungee jumping.
|Venue name:
|Zrce Beach
|Address:
|
Pag
|Event website:
|http://loveweekfestival.com/en
- Zrce Beach 960 kunas festival ticket
