Music, Classical and opera Lisinski Concert Hall , Zagreb Wednesday February 5 2020
Luka Šulić
© Simone Di Luca

Luka Šulić from Croatian duo 2Cellos performs Vivaldi's Four Seasons

Luka Šulić from internationally famous Croatian duo 2Cellos performs Vivaldi's Four Seasons in a special new arrangement which places his chosen instrument at the forefront. Expect more theatre than a standard classical music performance, able backing by highly trained musicians and a few extra musical surprises in addition to the stated works.

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/515318505889910
Venue name: Lisinski Concert Hall
Address: Trg Stjepana Radića 4
Zagreb
10000
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski

