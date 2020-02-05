Luka Šulić
Luka Šulić from Croatian duo 2Cellos performs Vivaldi's Four Seasons
Luka Šulić from internationally famous Croatian duo 2Cellos performs Vivaldi's Four Seasons in a special new arrangement which places his chosen instrument at the forefront. Expect more theatre than a standard classical music performance, able backing by highly trained musicians and a few extra musical surprises in addition to the stated works.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/515318505889910
|Venue name:
|Lisinski Concert Hall
|Address:
Trg Stjepana Radića 4
Zagreb
10000
|Transport:
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
Dates And Times
- Lisinski Concert Hall tickets from 194 kuna