Matt Sassari

Music, Dance and electronic Boogaloo , Out of the Centre Saturday March 23 2019
Chunky tech house sounds from France

Hailing from Marseille, France, Matt Sassari is a DJ/producer who has released music on Intec, Terminal M, Tronic, Relief and Sci + Tec. He co-owns the label Panterre Musique and his is a chunky tech house sound, often with sampled vocals riding atop. Support on the date comes from Matya and Mary.

Venue name: Boogaloo
Address: Vukovarska 68
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon-Thur 11am-3pm, Fri-sat 11pm-7am, Sun closed
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Miramarska
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/635474133554941
    • Boogaloo 50/60 kuna