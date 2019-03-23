Matt Sassari
Chunky tech house sounds from France
Hailing from Marseille, France, Matt Sassari is a DJ/producer who has released music on Intec, Terminal M, Tronic, Relief and Sci + Tec. He co-owns the label Panterre Musique and his is a chunky tech house sound, often with sampled vocals riding atop. Support on the date comes from Matya and Mary.
|Venue name:
|Boogaloo
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Vukovarska 68
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Thur 11am-3pm, Fri-sat 11pm-7am, Sun closed
|Transport:
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Miramarska
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/635474133554941
-
- Boogaloo 50/60 kuna