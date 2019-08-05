MoDem Festival
Arjun, Asimilon, Bionic, Buzz, Confo, Dr. Space and many more.
Run by international collective Momento Demento based in Croatia, this festival promotes psychedelic sounds with experimental visuals and art. Striving towards pushing the limits of technical production, the priority here isn't expending the number of visitors to the event, but rather to ensure quality content for psychedelic lovers.
|Venue name:
|Primišlje
|Address:
Slunj
|Event website:
|https://modemfestival.com