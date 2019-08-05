MoDem Festival

Music, Dance and electronic Primišlje , Karlovac Monday August 5 2019 - Sunday August 11 2019
MoDem Festival
1/3
© Ivan Sardi
MoDem Festival
2/3
© Ivan Sardi
MoDem Festival
3/3
© Ivan Sardi

Arjun, Asimilon, Bionic, Buzz, Confo, Dr. Space and many more.

Run by international collective Momento Demento based in Croatia, this festival promotes psychedelic sounds with experimental visuals and art. Striving towards pushing the limits of technical production, the priority here isn't expending the number of visitors to the event, but rather to ensure quality content for psychedelic lovers. 

Venue name: Primišlje
Address:
Slunj

Event website: https://modemfestival.com
Static map showing venue location
    • Primišlje from 892 kunas
    • Primišlje from 892 kunas
    • Primišlje from 892 kunas
    • Primišlje from 892 kunas
    • Primišlje from 892 kunas
    • Primišlje from 892 kunas
    • Primišlje from 892 kunas