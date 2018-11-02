Motörqueens
Italian all-female Motörhead tribute act visit
All of your favourite Motörhead songs, from 'We Are The Road Crew' and 'Bomber' to 'Killed By Death' and 'Ace Of Spades', delivered by this hard rocking trio of ladies from Italy.
|Venue name:
|Hard Place
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Hrvatske bratske zajednice 4
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Thur 9am-1am, Fri 9am-4am, Sat 10am-4pm, Sun closed
|Transport:
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/283750159126124
-
- Hard Place TBC