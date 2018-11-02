Motörqueens

Music, Punk and metal Hard Place , Zagreb Friday November 2 2018
Italian all-female Motörhead tribute act visit

All of your favourite Motörhead songs, from 'We Are The Road Crew' and 'Bomber' to 'Killed By Death' and 'Ace Of Spades', delivered by this hard rocking trio of ladies from Italy.

Venue name: Hard Place
Address: Hrvatske bratske zajednice 4
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon-Thur 9am-1am, Fri 9am-4am, Sat 10am-4pm, Sun closed
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/283750159126124
