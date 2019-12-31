New Year’s Eve in Split

Music, Pop Tuesday December 31 2019 Free
Tomislav Bralić i klapa Intrade
© Tomislav Bralić i klapa Intrade

When New Year comes around, Croatians turn to music. The country’s top live acts and DJs put on special one-night shows at prime locations in all major cities. In Split, the party takes place along the waterfront Riva, where Tomislav Bralić & Klapa Intrade and Jelena Rozga will entertain the masses ahead of a new decade.

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/441030266590651
Venue name: Various venues in Split
Address:
Split

Dates And Times

