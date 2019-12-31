New Year’s Eve in Split
Time Out says
When New Year comes around, Croatians turn to music. The country’s top live acts and DJs put on special one-night shows at prime locations in all major cities. In Split, the party takes place along the waterfront Riva, where Tomislav Bralić & Klapa Intrade and Jelena Rozga will entertain the masses ahead of a new decade.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/441030266590651
|Venue name:
|Various venues in Split
|Address:
|
Split
Dates And Times
-
- Various venues in Split free of charge