No Vacation
San Francisco indie pop band No Vacation were founded in 2015 and are perhaps best known for the 2017 hit 'Yam Yam'. In the same year, they published their 'Intermission' EP. On this tour, they hope to continue to present the public with what they themselves describe as 'wavy-gravy dream-pop'.
|Venue name:
|Močvara
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Thur closed, Fri-Sat 10pm-5am, Sun closed
|Transport:
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/423489648415057
-
- Močvara 75 kuna advance, 90 on the door