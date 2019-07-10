No Vacation

Music, Rock and indie Močvara , Zagreb Wednesday July 10 2019
No Vacation

San Francisco indie pop band No Vacation were founded in 2015 and are perhaps best known for the 2017 hit 'Yam Yam'. In the same year, they published their 'Intermission' EP. On this tour, they hope to continue to present the public with what they themselves describe as 'wavy-gravy dream-pop'.

Venue name: Močvara
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue +385 1 61 59 667
Address: Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon-Thur closed, Fri-Sat 10pm-5am, Sun closed
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/423489648415057
Static map showing venue location
    • Močvara 75 kuna advance, 90 on the door