NYE at Opera Club
Popular city centre club pulls out all the stops
Located just off Zagreb's main square, Opera is currently one of the best clubs to visit in the city. Visually impressive, with all the lights, lasers and visuals you might expect, it is frequented by young people and students wearing their best clubbing clothes. For sure, this will be one of the most popular New Year's Eve tickets in town.
|Opera Club
Petrinjska 4
Zagreb
10000
|https://www.facebook.com/events/774622362870816
- Opera Club 150 kuna advance