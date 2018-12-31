NYE at Opera Club

Zagreb Monday December 31 2018
© Luka Vukovic

Popular city centre club pulls out all the stops

Located just off Zagreb's main square, Opera is currently one of the best clubs to visit in the city. Visually impressive, with all the lights, lasers and visuals you might expect, it is frequented by young people and students wearing their best clubbing clothes. For sure, this will be one of the most popular New Year's Eve tickets in town.

Venue name: Opera Club
Address: Petrinjska 4
Zagreb
10000
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/774622362870816
    • Opera Club 150 kuna advance