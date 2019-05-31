OWL Fest
Connect, Mike & Me, Monks, three6savage, MC Poppa, Jaxtasy and more.
R'n'B, EDM, trap and house music is on the menu here at the inaugural edition of this music festival held in the lovely town of Orebić in the south of Dalmatia.
|Venue name:
|Pansion Villa Antonio
|Address:
|
Postup 63
Orebić
20250
|Event website:
|https://owlfst.com
-
- Pansion Villa Antonio 1 day ticket from 150 kunas; 2 days ticket from 250 kunas
-
- Pansion Villa Antonio 1 day ticket from 150 kunas; 2 days ticket from 250 kunas