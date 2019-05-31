OWL Fest

Music, Dance and electronic Pansion Villa Antonio , Orebic Friday May 31 2019 - Sunday June 2 2019
Connect group
© MayaSimFan

Connect, Mike & Me, Monks, three6savage, MC Poppa, Jaxtasy and more.

R'n'B, EDM, trap and house music is on the menu here at the inaugural edition of this music festival held in the lovely town of Orebić in the south of Dalmatia.

Venue name: Pansion Villa Antonio
Address: Postup 63
Orebić
20250
Event website: https://owlfst.com
Static map showing venue location
    • Pansion Villa Antonio 1 day ticket from 150 kunas; 2 days ticket from 250 kunas
    • Pansion Villa Antonio 1 day ticket from 150 kunas; 2 days ticket from 250 kunas