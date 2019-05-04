Petar Dundov
Whole night on the soundtrack orchestrated by Zagreb's Petar Dundov means a great Saturday for techno lovers. While techno might be the most accurate attribution for his music, Dundov aims to expand what his audience expect from the genre.
|Venue name:
|Depo klub
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Radnička 27
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Fri-Sat 10pm-6am
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/311337286208697
-
- Depo klub entrance before midnight 30 kunas; entrance after midnight 40 kunas