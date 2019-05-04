Petar Dundov

Music, Dance and electronic Depo klub , Zagreb Saturday May 4 2019
Petar Dundov
Whole night on the soundtrack orchestrated by Zagreb's Petar Dundov means a great Saturday for techno lovers. While techno might be the most accurate attribution for his music, Dundov aims to expand what his audience expect from the genre.

Venue name: Depo klub
Contact:
Address: Radnička 27
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Fri-Sat 10pm-6am
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/311337286208697
    • Depo klub entrance before midnight 30 kunas; entrance after midnight 40 kunas