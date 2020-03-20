Poreč Fest

11th edition of this international guitar, violin and chamber ensemble competition

Schools and students who come from both Croatia and outside countries participate in this competition-based showcase of excellent, young musical talent. If you've got a thing for strings, this is where you should head. Solo guitar, solo violin and chamber ensembles form the three categories of the competition and musical menu. Art School Poreč, whose tradition goes back to 1974, organises the event and their aim is to promote music culture, develop the artistic endeavours of young, gifted musicians and promote international cultural cooperation. In 2019 this event took place in the Istrian Assembly Hall, the Concert Hall of Art School Poreč and the Theatre of the Open University Poreč, signifying the event's growing importance in the cultural calendar. The competition also includes concerts held by well-known international musicians who make up members of the international jury team and at the Gala Concert by Laureates.