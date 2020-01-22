Great sports, health and fitness events to help you get in shape for summer
Winter and early spring in Croatia is full of great sports events like running and cycling to help you get in shape
Sports, health, fitness and wellness are something of a national preoccupation in Croatia. Most eyes in the country will be fixed to the TV screens when the national teams compete in football, handball, basketball and waterpolo. But, for a very large number of Croatians, it's simply not enough to just be a spectator, especially not with summer on the horizon and when you have thousands of kilometres of beautiful beaches demanding your near-naked attendance. Of course, any time is right to start getting into shape, but Croatians make a concerted effort to do so in winter and early spring, before it becomes too hot for strenuous exercise. And they're extremely welcoming to visitors and foreign nationals who want to join in. From the parks and neighbourhoods of Zagreb to the beautifully varied landscape of rural and coastal Istria, here are some of the best events of the season in which you can.
RECOMMENDED: More great things to do in Croatia this winter
Great sports, health and fitness events to help you get in shape for summer
Plava Laguna Istrian Winter Running League (Rabac)
Now celebrating its 15th anniversary, Plava Laguna's Istrian winter running league is a great way to pursue those healthy New Year's resolutions, encouraged by hundreds of other likeminded participants of every ability. There are different races being held throughout the entire winter up until March. The races in Medulin, Poreč-Parenzo, Pazin, Sečovlje and Sveti Petar u šumi have already taken place. But, there are several of the trails, each of six or nine kilometres in length, still forthcoming; Rabac 26 January, Novigrad-Cittanova 9 February, Pula-Pola 2 February, Vodnjan-Dignano 1 March.
Plava Laguna Istrian Winter Running League (Novigrad)
Now celebrating its 15th anniversary, Plava Laguna's Istrian winter running league is a great way to pursue those healthy New Year's resolutions, encouraged by hundreds of other likeminded participants of every ability. There are different races being held throughout the entire winter up until March. The races in Medulin, Poreč-Parenzo, Pazin, Sečovlje and Sveti Petar u šumi have already taken place. But, there are several of the trails, each of six or nine kilometres in length, still forthcoming; Rabac 26 January, Novigrad-Cittanova 9 February, Pula-Pola 2 February, Vodnjan-Dignano 1 March.
Brtonigla Adventure Trek
Istria is full of breathtaking coastal towns and beautiful villages inland, some of which sit prettily atop hills. One of the most blissfully sedate is Brtonigla. However, that changes with the arrival of the Brtonigla Adventure Trekk, which sees ramblers, hikers, walkers and runners set out into the pristine countryside surrounding the village for an exploration of the great outdoors in all its winter beauty. The river Mirna, Učka mountain, the vineyards and olive groves of the locale and, of course, the Adriatic sea, make for a spectacular backdrop to the trek and, perhaps best of all, the event coincides with the village's Chocolate and Wine Festival, so you can treat yourself after all the exertion. There is no designated route, as part of the event's offer is one of orientation, but each competitor will receive a map detailing the organised stop-off points along the way and the orientation aspect is very simple.
Zagreb Love Run
Zagreb Love Run is a 5km road race around the Lake Jarun in western Zagreb, a purpose-built space for such recreation, its lakeside surroundings dotted with sports facilities and public areas, cafes bars and clubs. In the middle of the water there are man made islands and it's a thoroughly nice place for some winter exercise and socializing. A wide variety of runner demographic, and of varying levels of ability, are welcomed each year and competitors can enter the race solo, in mixed couples or in same sex couples. Applications are open until 01/30/2020 or until capacity is filled, cost 120 kuna and can be made at www.zagreblove.run/sign in
Plava Laguna Istrian Winter Running League (Pula)
Now celebrating its 15th anniversary, Plava Laguna's Istrian winter running league is a great way to pursue those healthy New Year's resolutions, encouraged by hundreds of other like-minded participants of every ability. There are different races being held throughout the entire winter up until March. The races in Medulin, Poreč-Parenzo, Pazin, Sečovlje and Sveti Petar u šumi have already taken place. But, there are several of the trails, each of six or nine kilometres in length, still forthcoming; Rabac 26 January, Novigrad-Cittanova 9 February, Pula-Pola 2 February, Vodnjan-Dignano 1 March.
Five in the hood
Organised since 2018, 'Five in the hood' is a 5 kilometre urban race through the streets and green areas of the Špansko and Vrapče neighbourhoods which has the aim of promoting sport and encouraging residents to recreate in their local community. The first edition of the race featured 300 competitors across all categories and as of this year, the race is on the calendar of the Croatian Athletic Association. The meeting point and start line is Vida Došena ulica, where the street intersects with Trga Ivan Kukuljević. There are multiple categories, assigned by age and weight, allowing for competitors of any ability, experience and years. The main 5 kilometre stint has an entry fee o 10 kuna, there's a 1 kilometre race with a fee of 60 kuna and children's races of either 100 or 200 metres which both have an entry fee of 40 kuna. Race fees include refreshments and go towards race pries, which exist for all categories. The race is particularly welcoming to foreign nationals and more info can be obtained here: sakfitzazivot@gmail.com
Istra Trek
A 14-year-old event which takes place in a different location each year, showcasing the incredibly varied terrain of this beautiful region. Hilltop villages, river valleys, impervious forests, coastal views and medieval towns have previously formed the backdrops to this nomadic event, of which simple orientation is a part. There are three different sections to the trek, allowing people of any age and ability to take part. The most difficult course is named Ultra and will take determined trekkers through an at-times unforgiving route. The Challenger course is an exercise in classic orientation and runs from 20 - 25 kilometres in length at 1000 metres in altitude in places. The Light course offers a short, nice trekking experience for beginners and features a 10 - 15 kilometres route.
Plava Laguna Istrian Winter Running League (Vodnjan)
Now celebrating its 15th anniversary, Plava Laguna's Istrian winter running league is a great way to pursue those healthy New Year's resolutions, encouraged by hundreds of other like-minded participants of every ability. There are different races being held throughout the entire winter up until March. The races in Medulin, Poreč-Parenzo, Pazin, Sečovlje and Sveti Petar u šumi have already taken place. But, there are several of the trails, each of six or nine kilometres in length, still forthcoming; Rabac 26 January, Novigrad-Cittanova 9 February, Pula-Pola 2 February, Vodnjan-Dignano 1 March.
Poreč Trophy
A one-day cycling race accredited within the international UCI calendar which welcomes many professional, national and regional tcycling eams and clubs. The race is held within the area of Poreč, Tar-Vabrige and Kaštelir-Labinci and points attained on the race contribute to the Europa Tour.
Istrian Spring
The successor to the Adriatic Highway race which once ran down the length of Croatia's coast, this international cycling race was renamed when it was decided to alter the course. Its full length and each of its four sections now take place solely in Istria. The prologue stage consists of a sprint of several kilometres in which riders aim to bag the first leader's T-shirt. The other three stages, which take in much of the Istrian interior, help stretch the event to a four-day duration. The first stage leads from the Old Town of Labin, across the last 300 metres of 'diced' road to the finish line, which is reached after completing the 'undulating' roads of central Istria. The second stage almost always indicates the winner of the entire race as it takes in a tough winding ascent to Motovun, with the spectacular Mirna river situated below. Many professional and international teams take part and you can see some of the competitors, later in the season, at some of the world's biggest and best-known cycling events, such as the Tour de France.
Zagrebački Spring Cener
The great River Sava is the focal point for this series of simultanous runs, designed to be accessible to runners of all abilities and from every generation. There's a 5 kilometre route, a 10 kilometre route, a 10 kilometre relay and three children's races of 100 metres which are categorised by age. The children's races kick off at 10am while the adult races are delayed by an hour, starting at 11am, allowing any parents to first watch the kids run before setting off on their own trek. Entry fees are as follows: 5 km - 90 kuna, 10 km - 110 kuna, children's races - 50 kuna, relay race - 7 kuns per participant. The meet-up and starting point is Savski nasip (Sava embankment), in front of Boćarski Dom and the course will take runners over both the pedestrian bridge and Most Slobode (Liberty bridge). Applications can be made by following this link.
Salute to Spring
Skitači Mountaineering Club from Labin organizes this night hiking to Skitača, a village in the southernmost part of the Labin peninsula with one of the highest peaks in Labin area. On the trail, which runs through Gondolići on the Labin Hiking Trail to the 531 metre top of Oštri, participants will be guided by very experienced local hikers. From Oštri, the path descends next to St. Matthew’s chapel towards Skitača, where it is expected hikers will complete the course at around midnight. The route is technically undemanding and of medium difficulty. All participants are asked to bring a headlamp and standard mountaineering equipment.
Plava Laguna Half Marathon
The famous Plava Laguna Half Marathon is the main event at this fun weekend which offers running opportunities for families, kids and those of any age and ability. The half marathon itself takes place Sunday, beginning at 10am in front of the Hotel Parentium before it runs through the beautiful Plava Resort, all the way to the centre of historic Poreč and then back towards Funtana and the Hotel Parentium with the 10k run taking place at the same time, from the same starting point and using much of the same route. The 3.5 kilometre family run takes place one day earlier, on Saturday. Beginning at 11am in front of Zelena Laguna Campsite, it runs through the Bijela Uvala campsite. Children younger than 8 must run with their parents and all proceeds from this race's fees will be doubled by Plava Laguna and donated to the Poreč Centre for Inclusion. The kids run also takes place on the Saturday and features four races of various length, from 400m to 1800m, available to kids from aged 4 to aged 16. These races will start between 3pm and 4.30pm, depending on the age group. Every registered runner will receive a t-shirt, a finisher medal, a start number, insurance on the course and refreshments. Extra prizes are awarded for the first 3 places in the men's and women's categories of the Plava Laguna Half-Marathon. 1st place prize is 300 Euros and two nights stay at Plava Laguna for two, 2nd place prize is 200 Euros and 3rd place prize is 100 Euros.
Maksimirski Minus Zwei Cener
There are clear markers in the Croatian capital for the start of the spring season, not least the city's Festival of Lights. This run around Maximir park is another, taking place this year for the sixth time. 2020 also sees the run occurr on World Health Day, so it's the perfect time to shake off the winter dust and feel envigorated in the bright sunshine. You'll be able to see the flowers and trees of the city's largest park coming back to life as you tackle the untaxing 8 kilometre course. There's a two kilometre route for the kids too so the whole family can take part.
100 miles of Istria
The biggest Croatian trail race takes you around the beautiful interior of the Istrian peninsula, with several courses available to meet your running ambitions and capacities. The four main courses range from 40 kilometres to 110 kilometres and are colour coded - red, blue, green and yellow - with each course having its own starting point, either in Buzet, Lovran, Labin or Motovun. Founded in 2013, its opening year saw 237 competitors take part. Now, more than 2000 competitors of all abilities enter the event, trekking across gently sloping hillsides and dirt tracks, traversing ground in eyeshot of vineyards and olive groves.