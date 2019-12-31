Poreč New Year's Eve

Advent in Poreč comes to a spectacular climax

Advent in the seaside Istrian town of Poreč comes to a spectacular climax with a free outdoor concert by leading Croatian pop star Severina, who appears on Liberty Square. There's a parallel party at Matija Gupac Square with DJ Stanko Bondža and earlier in the day an event for the youngest at midday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/483041058978945
