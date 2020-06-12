Prins Thomas

Music, Dance and electronic The Garden Brewery , Zagreb Friday June 12 2020
Prins Thomas
© Prins Thomas

Leading light of the Norwegian nu-disco scene

Norwegian record producer and DJ sometimes paired with collaborator Hans-Peter Lindstrøm as Lindstrøm & Prins Thomas. A leading light of the Norwegian disco scene, he produces classic-sounding contemporary electronic dance music which references electro, house, disco, krautrock, psychedelia and progressive rock.

Details
Venue name: The Garden Brewery
Venue website: thegarden.hr/brewery/pivnica
Venue phone: +385 1 5634 100
Address: Slavonska avenija 22f
Zagreb
10000

Dates And Times