Prins Thomas
Time Out says
Leading light of the Norwegian nu-disco scene
Norwegian record producer and DJ sometimes paired with collaborator Hans-Peter Lindstrøm as Lindstrøm & Prins Thomas. A leading light of the Norwegian disco scene, he produces classic-sounding contemporary electronic dance music which references electro, house, disco, krautrock, psychedelia and progressive rock.
Details
|Venue name:
|The Garden Brewery
|Venue website:
|thegarden.hr/brewery/pivnica
|Venue phone:
|+385 1 5634 100
|Address:
|
Slavonska avenija 22f
Zagreb
10000
Dates And Times
-
- The Garden Brewery 80 kuna in advance; 100 kuna on the door