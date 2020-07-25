Rave In The Woods

Music, Dance and electronic Various venues in Hreljin , Gorski Kotar region Saturday July 25 2020
Loud Silence
Secret location outdoor rave, somewhere in the hinterland of Bakar

If you're looking to break out of the city and the regular conventions of the coast, this rave in the wild countryside of the hinterland behind Bakar might be for you. Experienced local party crew Loud Silence are involved to some level and their associated DJs know what they're doing. The party crowd present will be friendly and welcoming to outsiders.

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1271494509712067
