Red Fang

Music, Rock and indie Močvara , Zagreb Saturday June 22 2019
Red Fang

Stoner rock band from Portland, Oregon

Having released four albums in just over a decade and having toured the world, either as support act or headliners, Portland's Red Fang have pretty much got their stoner rock sound down to pat. Combining classic rock elements with heavy metal aesthetics and attitude, they make a sound familiar to many through their well watched videos on Youtube.

Venue name: Močvara
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue +385 1 61 59 667
Address: Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon-Thur closed, Fri-Sat 10pm-5am, Sun closed
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2065688033548559
Static map showing venue location
    • Močvara 130 kuna advance, 160 kuna on the door