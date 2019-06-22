Red Fang
Stoner rock band from Portland, Oregon
Having released four albums in just over a decade and having toured the world, either as support act or headliners, Portland's Red Fang have pretty much got their stoner rock sound down to pat. Combining classic rock elements with heavy metal aesthetics and attitude, they make a sound familiar to many through their well watched videos on Youtube.
|Venue name:
|Močvara
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Thur closed, Fri-Sat 10pm-5am, Sun closed
|Transport:
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/2065688033548559
- Močvara 130 kuna advance, 160 kuna on the door