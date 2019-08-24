Reform: Petar Dundov
Time Out says
Regional techno star plays an intimate date
Perhaps the leading local representative of techno, Petar Dundov is frequently the favoured DJ asked to accompany the leading lights of electronic dance music at the coastal festivals. Here, he will be playing to a hometown crowd at the relatively intimate Masters club, a treat for Zagreb's techno lovers whose home city scene has been rather quiet over summer.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/2376169195973162
|Venue name:
|Masters
|Address:
Maksimirska 132
Zagreb
10000
|Transport:
|Tram 4, 5, 7, 11, 12 to Ravnice
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Thur 9am-1am, Fri-Sat 9am-4am, Sun 9am-midnight