Revelin Club Summer Season Grand Opening
Opening session for a series of summer specials at one of Dubronik's very best nightclubs
Kosta Radman, Joe2Shine, DJIVO, DJ Speed, Time Jack and DANCElectricPhilipe.
Six great local DJs will open the summer season with house, techno and trance music in this fantastic Dubrovnik club.
|Venue name:
|Revelin Culture Club
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Sv Dominika 3
Dubrovnik
20000
|Opening hours:
|Summer 11pm-7am daily; Winter Fri-Sat 11pm-6am and for special events
|Transport:
|All buses to Ploče Gate
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/344402112786465
-
- Revelin Culture Club 75 kunas entrance for women; 125 kunas entrance for men