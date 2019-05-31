Revelin Club Summer Season Grand Opening

Music, Dance and electronic Revelin Culture Club , Dubrovnik Friday May 31 2019
Culture Club Revelin
© Culture Club Revelin

Opening session for a series of summer specials at one of Dubronik's very best nightclubs

Kosta Radman, Joe2Shine, DJIVO, DJ Speed, Time Jack and DANCElectricPhilipe.

Six great local DJs will open the summer season with house, techno and trance music in this fantastic Dubrovnik club.

Venue name: Revelin Culture Club
Contact:
+385 20 436 010
Address: Sv Dominika 3
Dubrovnik
20000
Opening hours: Summer 11pm-7am daily; Winter Fri-Sat 11pm-6am and for special events
Transport: All buses to Ploče Gate
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/344402112786465
    • Revelin Culture Club 75 kunas entrance for women; 125 kunas entrance for men