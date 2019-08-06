Revelin Festival

Music, Dance and electronic Revelin Culture Club , Dubrovnik Tuesday August 6 2019 - Thursday August 8 2019
Ofenbach
© Sven Mandel

Time Out says

Two days of raving to house, techno and EDM in the atmospheric setting of Revelin Fortress. Lineup features a range of stellar DJs including Ofenbach, Miami Rockets & Vanillaz and Kungs.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: Sv Dominika 3
Dubrovnik
20000
Transport: All buses to Ploče Gate
Contact:
www.clubrevelin.com Call Venue +385 20 436 010
Opening hours: Summer 11pm-7am daily; Winter Fri-Sat 11pm-6am and for special events
Event website: https://www.clubrevelin.com

Dates And Times