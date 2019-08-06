Revelin Festival
Time Out says
Two days of raving to house, techno and EDM in the atmospheric setting of Revelin Fortress. Lineup features a range of stellar DJs including Ofenbach, Miami Rockets & Vanillaz and Kungs.
Details
|Address:
|
Sv Dominika 3
Dubrovnik
20000
|Transport:
|All buses to Ploče Gate
|Contact:
|Opening hours:
|Summer 11pm-7am daily; Winter Fri-Sat 11pm-6am and for special events
|Event website:
|https://www.clubrevelin.com
Dates And Times
-
- Revelin Culture Club 100 kunas per night
-
- Revelin Culture Club 100 kunas per night
-
- Revelin Culture Club 100 kunas per night