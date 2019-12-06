Ri Rock Festival

Music, Rock and indie Multiple venues Friday December 6 2019 - Saturday December 14 2019
Ri Rock
© Marko Plečko

Time Out says

One of the longest running music festivals concerned with the promotion of new bands, Ri Rock Festival is integral to the scene of a city which has produced more groundbreaking new bands than any other city of its size in the region. Many now famous names like Parafi, Termiti, Fit, Denis&Denis, Grč, Laufer, Let 3, Urban etc. launched their career on the Ri Rock stage.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/777343926018348
Venue name: Palach Club
Address: Kružna 8
Rijeka
51000

Dates And Times