Ri Rock Festival
Time Out says
One of the longest running music festivals concerned with the promotion of new bands, Ri Rock Festival is integral to the scene of a city which has produced more groundbreaking new bands than any other city of its size in the region. Many now famous names like Parafi, Termiti, Fit, Denis&Denis, Grč, Laufer, Let 3, Urban etc. launched their career on the Ri Rock stage.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/777343926018348
|Venue name:
|Palach Club
|Address:
|
Kružna 8
Rijeka
51000
Dates And Times
-
- Palach Club 140 kuna early bird ticket
-
- Palach Club 140 kuna early bird ticket
-
- Pogon Kulture 140 kuna early bird ticket
-
- Pogon Kulture 140 kuna early bird ticket