Rovinj Spring Jazz

Music, Jazz Various Venues in Rovinj , Rovinj Wednesday May 20 2020 - Friday May 22 2020
Steve Turre
Now at its 12th annual edition, this much-anticipated jazz festival was founded in order to treat locals, neighbours and visitors coming to this pretty seaside town outside of the usual tourist season. Top names from the jazz scenes in Croatia and surrounding countries have appeared on previous line-ups, with styles of music varying greatly from smooth jazz to contemporary sounds and the wild, traditional and region style which is of Romani inspiration.

