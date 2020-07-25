Šibenik Guitar Fest

Music, Music festivals Various Venues in Šibenik , Sibenik Saturday July 25 2020
Šibenik Guitar Fest
Now a regular event in the beautiful Mediterranian town of Šibenik, the local guitar fest hosted by Pravi Kontakt over the years was always centered towards used and with a charity character such as anti-violence campaign etc. Don't miss a day of suitable melodies made by the right touch of a string next to the splendid blue Adriatic.

