Šibenik Guitar Fest
Now a regular event in the beautiful Mediterranian town of Šibenik, the local guitar fest hosted by Pravi Kontakt over the years was always centered towards used and with a charity character such as anti-violence campaign etc. Don't miss a day of suitable melodies made by the right touch of a string next to the splendid blue Adriatic.
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/udrugapravikontaktsibenik1234
|Venue name:
|Various Venues in Šibenik
|Address:
|
Šibenik
22000
