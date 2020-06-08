Slapshot

Music, Punk and metal Močvara , Zagreb Monday June 8 2020
Slapshot
Boston-based hardcore punk band return

Boston-based hardcore punk band Slapshot return to Zagreb to mark the band's 35th anniversary. Last seen three years ago, playing in support to the Dropkick Murphys, alongside their special anniversary, this tour is in support of the band's latest album 'Make America Hate Again', which is their eleventh to date.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/s/hardcore-legende-slapshot-u-za/2668970529867045
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Močvara
Address: Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski

Dates And Times
    • Močvara 80 kuna regular ticket; 100 kuna ticket on concert day