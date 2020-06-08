Slapshot
Boston-based hardcore punk band return
Boston-based hardcore punk band Slapshot return to Zagreb to mark the band's 35th anniversary. Last seen three years ago, playing in support to the Dropkick Murphys, alongside their special anniversary, this tour is in support of the band's latest album 'Make America Hate Again', which is their eleventh to date.
|Močvara
Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
- Močvara 80 kuna regular ticket; 100 kuna ticket on concert day