Still Corners
Soundtrack-inspired themes from the likes of Vangelis, David Lynch, Ennio Morricone and French new wave cinema care combined with '80s synth pop and hushed '60s-style pop vocals to create Still Corner's alluring sound. The group released their fourth studio album 'Slow Air' in 2018, but expect a selection of songs from throughout their career on the night.
Venue name:
|Boogaloo
Contact:
Address:
|
Vukovarska 68
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours:
|Mon-Thur 11am-3pm, Fri-sat 11pm-7am, Sun closed
Transport:
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Miramarska
Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/492663757805153
