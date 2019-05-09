Still Corners

Music, Pop Boogaloo , Out of the Centre Thursday May 9 2019
Still Corners

Soundtrack-inspired themes from the likes of Vangelis, David Lynch, Ennio Morricone and French new wave cinema care combined with '80s synth pop and hushed '60s-style pop vocals to create Still Corner's alluring sound. The group released their fourth studio album 'Slow Air' in 2018, but expect a selection of songs from throughout their career on the night.

Venue name: Boogaloo
Contact:
Visit Website
Address: Vukovarska 68
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon-Thur 11am-3pm, Fri-sat 11pm-7am, Sun closed
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Miramarska
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/492663757805153
