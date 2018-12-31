Studio 54 NYE
New York's infamous 1970s disco club is the theme at Johann Franck
Johann Franck take inspiration from New York's infamous Studio 54 club for this New Year's Eve. There'll be props and special decorations and a spectacular marking of midnight. Expect glamorous disco classics of the '70s and early '80s and attendees are encouraged to also come wearing disco glam outfits.
|Johann Franck
Trg bana Josipa Jelačića 9
Zagreb
10000
|Mon-Thur 8am-2am, Fri-Sat 8am-4am, Sun 8am-2am
|https://www.facebook.com/events/276376886348739
- Johann Franck 120 kn. Table reservation includes obligatory bottle service (x2) or wine (x4) and free Studio 54 platter! Entrance ticket is not included in the table reservation. Restaurant 1250 kn per person (5-course dinner and drinks package) Entrance ticket is included in the price.