Supci pod Mavricun

Music Various venues in Grimalda , Istria Sunday April 26 2020
Supci pod Mavricun
© Tourist Board of Central Istria

Time Out says

Young musicians and singers perform traditional Istrian music and song

A fascinating event for anyone looking for an authentic slice of Istrian culture. At Supci pod Mavricun you can see young musicians and singers performing traditional and extremely distinct Istrian music and songs. The region is known in parts to have scales, instruments and singing styles which you cannot find anywhere else in the country.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/Grimalda1202
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Various venues in Grimalda
Address:
Grimalda
52402

Dates And Times