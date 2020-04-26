Supci pod Mavricun
Time Out says
Young musicians and singers perform traditional Istrian music and song
A fascinating event for anyone looking for an authentic slice of Istrian culture. At Supci pod Mavricun you can see young musicians and singers performing traditional and extremely distinct Istrian music and songs. The region is known in parts to have scales, instruments and singing styles which you cannot find anywhere else in the country.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/Grimalda1202
|Venue name:
|Various venues in Grimalda
|Address:
|
Grimalda
52402