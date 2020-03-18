Supersuckers
Country and punk-edged rock from longstanding American band
Longstanding American rock band who were something of a straight-up anomaly when they signed to edgy, pioneer grunge label Sub Pop in the early 90s. They went on to release five albums with imprint, finding success towards the end of the tenure when they added a country music sound. Now a trio but still lead by singer and bass player Eddie Spaghetti.
|https://www.facebook.com/events/465068097760290
|Hard Place
|
Hrvatske bratske zajednice 4
Zagreb
10000
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
- Hard Place 80 kuna ticket