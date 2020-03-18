Supersuckers

Music, Rock and indie Hard Place , Zagreb Wednesday March 18 2020
Supersuckers
Country and punk-edged rock from longstanding American band

Longstanding American rock band who were something of a straight-up anomaly when they signed to edgy, pioneer grunge label Sub Pop in the early 90s. They went on to release five albums with imprint, finding success towards the end of the tenure when they added a country music sound. Now a trio but still lead by singer and bass player Eddie Spaghetti.

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/465068097760290
Venue name: Hard Place
Address: Hrvatske bratske zajednice 4
Zagreb
10000
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski

