Tamara Obrovac and the TransAdriatic Quartet
Time Out says
Obrovac is one of the pivotal names in Croatian jazz, a multi-faceted vocalist and songwriter who delves deep into the traditions of her native Istria to create a uniquely lyrical, organic take on the folk-jazz gene. She is joined by the legendary octopus-like limbs of Croatian drummer Kruno Levačić, and Italian musicians Stefano Battaglia (piano) and Salvatore Maiore (bass).
Details
|Venue name:
|Istrian National Theatre in Pula
|Address:
|
Laginjina 5
Pula
52100
|Price:
|80kn
Dates And Times
-
-
