Tamara Obrovac and the TransAdriatic Quartet

Music, Jazz Istrian National Theatre in Pula , Pula Friday February 14 2020
Tamara Obrovac
1/2
© T.Genc
Tamara Obrovac
2/2
© Dinko BažulićTamara Obrovac

Time Out says

Obrovac is one of the pivotal names in Croatian jazz, a multi-faceted vocalist and songwriter who delves deep into the traditions of her native Istria to create a uniquely lyrical, organic take on the folk-jazz gene.  She is joined by the legendary octopus-like limbs of Croatian drummer Kruno Levačić, and Italian musicians Stefano Battaglia (piano) and Salvatore Maiore (bass).

Details
Event website: https://ink.mojekarte.hr/hr/tamara-obrovac-transadriatic-quartet/tickets-586875.html
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Istrian National Theatre in Pula
Address: Laginjina 5
Pula
52100
Price: 80kn

Dates And Times