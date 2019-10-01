The best music events in Zagreb this October
From the best world music and psychedelic rock gigs to showstopping electronica and world-class DJs.
Black Midi
It's been a breakneck-paced 12 months or so for the mysterious, experimental rock group Black Midi. Forming around three years ago, they released their first single 'Bmbmbm' in summer 2018, their second release being a cassette tape of them in performance with former Can vocalist Damo Suzuki. The group quickly caught the attention of critics and of audiences with their tense music which can shift between post-punk, jazz, electronic and math rock and they were invited to play at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas in March 2019. Their second single 'Speedway' was released in early 2019 but thereafter the group's releases have appeared on Rough Trade Records, the singles 'Crows Perch' and 'Talking Heads' preceding the album 'Schlagenheim' which arrived in summer 2019 and was thereafter nominated for the Mercury Music Prize. This is the band's first visit to Croatia and they appear in support of said album.
Ciferšlus: Lauba
BSH are the crew behind Zagreb Sunset Sessions and recent parties at Maksimir, Salata and the old airport at Pleso. In this new venture, held at multi-purpose arts space Lauba, they are ambitiously trying to combine art, music and dance. Special guest DJ for their opening party was Defected Records favourite Purple Disco Machine. They continue down this disco house route with their second guest, one of Germany's first and most successful producers of house music, Mousse T.
Innocent Music presents: Levon Vincent
Establishing himself as a producer to watch just after the turn of the millenium, Levon Vincent has managed to sustain a perpetual interest in his music thanks to an individual, experimental and sometimes abstract approach applied to his techno and house sounds. Originally based in New York, his relocation to Berlin has perhaps informed a more minimal edge creeping into his productions over recent years. Or perhaps it's just a growing confidence? The last few years have seen him release two albums, collaborate with Marcel Dettmann but, in the main, he has concentrated on releasing well-received EPs on his own Novel Sounds label.
Freilauf: Gerd Janson
Gerd Janson is the big boss at one of Europe's most consistent house music labels of the last 15 years, Running Back, who have released music by the likes of Deetron, Redshape, Theo Parrish, Radio Slave, Todd Terje, Leon Vynehall and KiNK. He's also one half, alongside Phillip Lauer, of Tuff City Kids, who are among the busiest and most prolific remixers around. But, most of all, Gerd Janson is a brilliant DJ, drawing on many years of experience in records shops, in journalism, behind the decks and just from an unending enthusiasm, to string sets together that take in disco, Balearic grooves, jazz, house, vintage electronics and techno.
Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares
It's been some 16 years since the all-female Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares choir performed at Lisinski. Now, the group are set to return, with featured guest vocalist Lisa Gerrard of Dead Can Dance fame. Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares translated as 'The Mystery of Bulgarian Voices was originally a compilation album of Bulgarian folk songs recorded in 1975 by singers from the Bulgarian State Radio & Television Female Vocal Choir, with soloists Yanka Rupkina, Kalinka Valcheva and Stefka Sabotinova, plus musicians from the Filip Kutev Ensemble. The album was the result of fifteen years of work by Swiss ethnomusicologist and producer Marcel Cellier who made some of the actual recordings himself, the others being taken from the archives of Radio Sofia. Released on Marcel Cellier's own label and presented with the French title the group now holds, the recordings achieved huge cult status and were reissued several times internationally, not least on hip UK label 4AD (Dead Can Dance, Bauhaus, Cocteau Twins, Pixies, The National, Beirut, Deerhunter). Such was the intense interest in the music that some of the original singers formed a group to tour internationally under the same name assigned to the compilation. Their second album won a Grammy.The group appear in support of their 2018 album 'The Mystery Of The Bulgarian Voices featuring Lisa Gerrard - BooCheeMish'. Lisa's Dead Can Dance group recently played in Belgrade and aside from her 40-year career singing with that group she has
Zagreb Kom: International Chamber Music
Leading international chamber music festival with soloists from home and abroad and a wide ranging classical repertoire.
The Chemical Brothers
From their university days in Manchester, mining the city's eclectic club sounds and invented a bold, breakbeat-based style that went on to be dubbed 'big beat', to the release in 2019 of their ninth studio album, 'No Geography' and their triumphant live return to the Glastonbury Festival, UK duo The Chemical Brothers have been at the top of the electronic scene for over 25 years. Classic singles like 'Chemical Beats', 'Galvanize', 'Block Rockin' Beats' and 'Hey Boy Hey Girl' are evergreen rave anthems, the duo have remixed the likes of Boys Noize, The Charlatans, Primal Scream, The Prodigy and Saint Etienne and they continue to imaginatively push the boundaries of the audiovisual experience of their live shows to great acclaim. The duo visit the grand arena of Dom Sportova for what will surely be one of October's highlights.
Paul van Dyk
Matthias Paul aka Paul van Dyk was one of the first superstar DJs of the trance music sound, although over recent years he has preferred not to be limited by association with this specific genre. Hailing from Germany, he was the first-ever DJ to receive a Grammy nomination, has several times been regarded as the world's leading DJ and has sold over 3 million albums, his latest being the life-affirming 'From Then On', which was released in 2017. In 2018 he was the only DJ invited to perform at the official World Cup manifestations and he appears in Zagreb following a summer-long residency undertaken in Ibiza.
Kruder & Dorfmeister
Austrian duo Kruder and Dorfmeister came to prominence in the '90's, their trip hop and chillout sound capturing the electronic energy and post-rave euphoria of the old-school dance scene. They incorporated melodic piano arrangements, deep soul, hip-hop, funk and drum and bass into that sound, notably shifting up the tempo and variety of flavours in their live appearances. Remixing everyone from Gregory Isaacs to Madonna, they've sold millions of records, and their mellow mixes aren't bereft of contemporary relevance - expect lashings of jazzy new house tunes alongside the classics.
Tanzen x Poker Flat 20 years: Mihai Popoviciu + Markus Homm
Regarded as the natural successor to his Raw Elements label and 'Da Minimal Funk' compilation, when previous Tanzen guest Steve Bug founded Poker Flat Recordings in 1998 he established himself as one of the top taste-making DJs of the era. Its deep, minimal, techno-edged sound stood in stark contrast to the fuller, more pop-orientated electroclash of the time and a new legion of clubbers and DJs immediately latched onto the new style. This sound, often dubbed tech house, has been one of the defining musics of European clubbing ever since, dominating in Germany and on Ibiza. Poker Flat Recordings continues to lead the field in this arena and, such is the good relationship the Germanophile Tanzen have with the club culture of Berlin, it's only natural that Poker Flat should hold one of their 20th birthday parties in Zagreb. Representing the label on the night will be Romanian producer/DJ Mihai Popoviciu and mainstay Markus Homm. Last time there was such a close collaboration between Germany and Croatia it definitely wasn't cause for as much celebration as these brilliant nights Tanzen continue to supply, so rejoice!
Acid Mothers Temple
Formed in the early 1990s, Japanese psychedelic rockers Acid Mothers Temple have become the stuff of legend. They tour the world endlessly, entertaining at wild concerts with wild music and wild stage costumes. They've collaborated with some of the greats of psychedelic music including Gong and Guru Guru and have undergone almost as many line-up changes as they have released albums (they've released 30 albums). Founding member and guitarist, Kawabata Makoto, is still at the helm though and in 2018 he was joined in the band's latest incarnation by new singer Jyonson Tsu.