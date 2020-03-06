The Black Wizards
Portuguese stoner blues rock band make their Croatian debut
Portuguese band The Black Wizards play a sludgey and hip alternative rock sound that takes its cue from vintage heavy rock, psychedelia and blues combined with more contemporary genres like stoner rock and metal. Despite genre references which may confuse the layman, theirs is a wholly accessible sound and easily recognisable to mainstream rock fans looking for a great gig to attend.
https://www.facebook.com/events/479068219366824
|Palach Club
Kružna 8
Rijeka
51000
40 kuna presale ticket; 60 kuna regular ticket