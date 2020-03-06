The Black Wizards

Music, Rock and indie Palach Club , Rijeka Friday March 6 2020
The Black Wizards
© The Black Wizards

Portuguese stoner blues rock band make their Croatian debut

Portuguese band The Black Wizards play a sludgey and hip alternative rock sound that takes its cue from vintage heavy rock, psychedelia and blues combined with more contemporary genres like stoner rock and metal. Despite genre references which may confuse the layman, theirs is a wholly accessible sound and easily recognisable to mainstream rock fans looking for a great gig to attend.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/479068219366824
Venue name: Palach Club
Address: Kružna 8
Rijeka
51000

Dates And Times
    • Palach Club 40 kuna presale ticket; 60 kuna regular ticket