The Magic Flute
Mozart's fairytale opera
One of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's most admired works, The Magic Flute is a fairytale opera in two parts and was written and then premiered within just a year of the composer's death. The story tells of Prince Tamino who, alongside his eventual companion Papageno, is sent by the Queen of the Night to rescue her daughter Pamina from captivity under the high priest Sarastro.
|Venue name:
|Croatian National Theatre
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Trg Republike Hrvatske 15
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Varies according to the event
|Transport:
|Tram 12, 13, 14, 17 to Trg Republike Hrvatske
|Event website:
|https://www.hnk.hr/en/
-
- Croatian National Theatre 90 - 160 kuna, depending on seats
-
- Croatian National Theatre 90 - 160 kuna, depending on seats