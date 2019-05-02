The Magic Flute

Music, Classical and opera Croatian National Theatre , Zagreb Thursday May 2 2019 - Thursday June 6 2019
The Magic Flute

Mozart's fairytale opera

One of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's most admired works, The Magic Flute is a fairytale opera in two parts and was written and then premiered within just a year of the composer's death. The story tells of Prince Tamino who, alongside his eventual companion Papageno, is sent by the Queen of the Night to rescue her daughter Pamina from captivity under the high priest Sarastro. 

Venue name: Croatian National Theatre
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue +385 1 4888 488
Address: Trg Republike Hrvatske 15
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Varies according to the event
Transport: Tram 12, 13, 14, 17 to Trg Republike Hrvatske
Event website: https://www.hnk.hr/en/
Static map showing venue location
    • Croatian National Theatre 90 - 160 kuna, depending on seats
    • Croatian National Theatre 90 - 160 kuna, depending on seats