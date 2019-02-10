Tom Odell
British singer-songwriter Tom Odell arrives in Zagreb performing music from 2016 album Wrong Crowd, the highly-anticipated follow-up to his platinum-selling, Brit Award-winning debut. With his gut-wrenchingly honest lyrics and earworm-heavy choruses, the Ivor Novello award-winner creates catchy, piano-driven pop that's reminiscent of Keane and Elton John.
|Venue name:
|Tvornica kulture
|Contact:
|Address:
Ljudevita Posavskog 1
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Caffe Bar 7am-11pm; Night Club 11pm-4am
|Transport:
|Tram 1, 17 to Šubićeva or Tram 5, 7 to Trg kralja Petra Krešimira IV