UADA & Panzerfaust
Black metal extravaganza from the Americas
American black metal UADA (cheerily pictured above) make a return trip to Zagreb following the release of their critically acclaimed sophomore album 'Cult Of A Dying Sun', which was released in 2018. Support comes from Canadian black metal band Panzerfaust who are made up of previous members of the delightful sounding Deathspell Omega and Dissection.
|Venue name:
|Močvara
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Thur closed, Fri-Sat 10pm-5am, Sun closed
|Transport:
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/1968204510142348
- Močvara 70 kuna advance, 90 kuna on the door