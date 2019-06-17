UADA & Panzerfaust

Music, Punk and metal Močvara , Zagreb Monday June 17 2019
Black metal extravaganza from the Americas

American black metal UADA (cheerily pictured above) make a return trip to Zagreb following the release of their critically acclaimed sophomore album 'Cult Of A Dying Sun', which was released in 2018. Support comes from Canadian black metal band Panzerfaust who are made up of previous members of the delightful sounding Deathspell Omega and Dissection.

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1968204510142348
    • Močvara 70 kuna advance, 90 kuna on the door