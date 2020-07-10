Vrlika Lake Festival

Music, Rock and indie Peruća lake , Central Dalmatia Friday July 10 2020 - Sunday July 12 2020
Go Lilly, The Alibor, Seven Mouldy Figs, Bilie Joan, Atomsko Sklonište, M.O.R.T, and Zabranjeno pušenje.

On the coast of Peruća, the second biggest artificial lake in Croatia, this festival will bring you the best of Croatian rock music and a chance to meet and camp with other aficionados of the genre. 

