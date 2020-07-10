Vrlika Lake Festival
Go Lilly, The Alibor, Seven Mouldy Figs, Bilie Joan, Atomsko Sklonište, M.O.R.T, and Zabranjeno pušenje.
On the coast of Peruća, the second biggest artificial lake in Croatia, this festival will bring you the best of Croatian rock music and a chance to meet and camp with other aficionados of the genre.
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/831187520700574
|Venue name:
|Peruća lake
|Address:
|
Peruća
- Peruća lake ticket price TBA
