Music, Rock and indie Tvornica kulture , Zagreb Sunday March 10 2019
White Lies

London-based indie group White Lies bring their dark and danceable post punk back to Zagreb. Often compared to the likes of Joy Division and Interpol, the trio have just issued their fifth album 'Five', the release of which this European tour supports.

Venue name: Tvornica kulture
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue +385 1 45 78 389
Address: Ljudevita Posavskog 1
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Caffe Bar 7am-11pm; Night Club 11pm-4am
Transport: Tram 1, 17 to Šubićeva or Tram 5, 7 to Trg kralja Petra Krešimira IV
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2277544415593088
    • Tvornica kulture 110 kuna advance, 130 kuna on the door